Skip to Content
Imperial County
By
Published 3:05 PM

Man accused of murdering ex-wife appears in court

KYMA

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The courtroom was full Tuesday after the man accused of murdering his ex-wife made his first appearance in court.

41-year-old Antonio Campos Ramirez made an appearance after being extradited back to Imperial County back in February. However, Attorney Armando Galvan who was appointed to take Campos case felt he was not ready due to not having time with Campos.

Campos currently came out of quarantine after a COVID outbreak at the Imperial County Jail where he is currently held.

The courtroom was full of Rose Jamie Campos family members and they were also wearing a shirt with Rose Jamie Campos and her daughter.

Reporter Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content