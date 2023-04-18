Man accused of murdering ex-wife appears in court

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The courtroom was full Tuesday after the man accused of murdering his ex-wife made his first appearance in court.

41-year-old Antonio Campos Ramirez made an appearance after being extradited back to Imperial County back in February. However, Attorney Armando Galvan who was appointed to take Campos case felt he was not ready due to not having time with Campos.

Campos currently came out of quarantine after a COVID outbreak at the Imperial County Jail where he is currently held.

The courtroom was full of Rose Jamie Campos family members and they were also wearing a shirt with Rose Jamie Campos and her daughter.

