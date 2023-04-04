Skip to Content
Imperial Valley to offer free tacos and tax preps

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Senator Steve Padilla and Golden State Opportunity will host "Tacos and Taxes" at Imperial Valley College (IVC). Dreams for Change will join them to provide free tax preparations.

Starting Thursday, from 9:00am to 2:00pm, attendees can enjoy free tacos while they get their taxes prepped by IRS-certified accountants at no cost.

Imperial and San Diego County residents who earn less than $73,000 a year can qualify for free tax preparations at the event. They can also qualify for cash-back tax credits when they file their taxes.

In addition, a dozen community-based organizations will participate in the event to provide information about services available for low-income Californians.

For more information about tax credits and low-income workers, click here.

