ECPD displays Autism patch in honor of Autism Awareness Month

El Centro Police Department

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) will wear Autism patches throughout April in honor of Autism Awareness Month.

In a press release, the patches displays multicolored puzzle pieces which is a nationally recognized symbol for Autism.

ECPD says that they are "honored and privileged to support and help bring awareness for individuals and families affected by this difficult and challenging disorder."

If you want to purchase an ECPD Autism patch, then they are available for the public at the police department. They are sold for $5.00; all proceeds will go to local autism awareness benefit efforts. However, supplies are limited.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

