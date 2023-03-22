Heber students win academic competitions

HEBER, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Heber Elementary School District students received recognition for winning two countywide competitions hosted by the Imperial County Office of Education.

In a press release, nine Heber students placed in the top-three of their categories during the Imperial County National History Day competition while five students will be advancing to the statewide competition in Sacramento.

Photo Credit: Heber Elementary School District

During the Migrant Speech and Debate competition, seven Heber students earned awards for their work.

"The caliber of our student presentations and speeches shows that Heber students are being prepared well to become confident leaders and learners. I’ve long believed that Heber Schools are the Imperial Valley’s best-kept-secret and our students are the shining example of why," said Heber Elementary School District Superintendent Juan Cruz.

Photo Credit: Heber Elementary School District

The winners of the National History Day are the following:

Melanie Sandoval

Angela Hensley

Kymani Hassan

Allesandra Miranda

Katie Gastelum

Sophia Nolasco

Gael Lopez

Alexa Miranda Fino

The competition also awarded Ana Victoria Nava for Best Overall for her presentation of Athena, Goddess of Wisdom.

Photo Credit: Heber Elementary School District

“I’m extremely proud of our students for the hard work they put in preparing their displays and their speeches. Students worked many hours to get ready for these competitions and it shows," said School Board President Pompeyo Tabarrez, Jr.

