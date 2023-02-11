Skip to Content
Brawley PD responds to vandalism, officer injured

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department (BPD) responded to a call of someone behaving erratically and vandalizing a home.

BPD said the incident occurred on February 10 at 9:45pm in the area near Willard Avenue and W. J Street.

When the officers arrived to the scene, they saw a 22-year-old Brawley resident and tried to diffuse the situation.

However, the Brawley resident attacked one of the officers, struck him multiple times. Thus, causing severe injuries. After that, another officer stepped in and stopped the resident.

Officers then took the resident into custody and paramedics took the injured officer to Pioneer's Memorial Hospital for treatment. The hospital later released the officer as he was in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the officers booked the resident into the Imperial County Sheriff's Office Jail for attempted murder, mayhem, battery against an officer, and resisting an officer.

Authorities also set his bail at $1 million.

