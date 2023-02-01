Skip to Content
Imperial County
February 1, 2023 11:37 AM
Brawley residents will receive the Superior-Effort Act Award

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will host the Superior-Effort Act Award Presentation.

CHP will also host the presentation at the El Centro Area office, and they will honor two Brawley residents for their heroic acts on August 8, 2022: Elizabeth Ramirez and Hector Raul Macedo.

Both Ramirez and Macedo are receiving the award due to them saving a 58-year-old Calipatria woman; she sustained a major injury during a car crash on State Route 111, north of Rutherford Road.

After the woman's car crashed into the New River, Ramirez and Macedo, witnessing the crash, immediately saved her and performed lifesaving aid. Paramedics later arrived and took over.

“It is important the heroic and courageous acts Mrs. Ramirez and Mr. Macedo displayed the day of this event do not go unnoticed,” CHP El Centro Captain Shipwash said.

“The amount of bravery it takes to put your own life at risk for the wellbeing of others is paramount.”

All in all, the ceremony will take place on February 9 at 10:00am.

Dillon Fuhrman

