City of El Centro Parks & Rec hosts Movie Night Under the Stars

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the City of El Centro Parks and Recreation will host Movie Night Under the Stars.

Straightaway, the event starts at 5:00pm and will run till 8:00pm.

Furthermore, the movie in question is Minions: The Rise of Gru, which starts at 5:30pm.

Also, there will be food and refreshments available.

With this in mind, Parks and Rec wants to remind the attendees to not forget their lawn chairs and blankets.

If you want to learn more about this event, then dial (760) 337-4555.