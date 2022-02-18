Lithium becomes game changer for Imperial County

News 11's Vanessa Gongora talked to the Board of Supervisors about their plan of action.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County region holds significant lithium and rare mineral sources which may bring big plans for the community.

Industry professionals estimate there may be as much as 15 tons of lithium in Imperial County that would take 50 to 100 years to extract.

The 30-day average price of lithium is $60,000 a metric ton and the value of lithium is between $500 billion and $1 trillion.

The County of Imperial is investing in this economic opportunity to increase overall wealth and jobs for Imperial County residents.

The Imperial County Lithium Valley Economic Opportunity Investment plan will succeed through specific actions of the County of Imperial, State of California and the United States Federal Government.

Ryan Kelley, Supervisor for District 4 in Imperial County, says this is significant for Imperial County.

"The goals of California and the Federal Government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote electrification, these are all in line to make an investment here in Imperial County for the resource development of United States controlled resource and the manufacturing in the United States," Kelley said.