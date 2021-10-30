‘Bell Game’ maintains its place in Imperial Valley history

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The bell game is a historic football matchup between Central Union High School and Brawley Union High School, but the bell itself came off a boat in 1944.

The 78th annual bell game holds more than just a game. Central Union High School's principal, Craig Lyons says that this bell was the same one he held when he was in high school.

"Now we have the bell game that becomes a tradition at central and Brawley to cap off the end of your football season before you go into the playoffs," he said.

Lyons says that the bell itself has a lot of history.

"You had World War II, it was around those time periods," he said.

Lyons graduated from Central and participated in the bell game as a football player himself. He says the game is special because it's a tradition that will live on forever.

"Back in 1969 my dad actually participated in the bell game, my uncles also, so I have had this tradition going way back, the tradition goes back even before I was born," he said.

Central Union High School's athletic director, Joshua Wise also played in the bell game, but he played for Brawley.

"Brawley versus Central the bell represents a community gathering," he said.

Wise says it's special for him to root against the team he played for.

"When the game is said and done, you want to make sure you leave nothing out there," he said.

Brawley Union High School has won the bell for the first time in four years. Although the bell game will always come to an end, its history will live on forever.