More than five undocumented migrants rescued in less than 24-hours

Imperial County

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents called on to save abandoned immigrants

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescued more than five undocumented migrants in just the past 24-hours.

It started around 4:30 Sunday afternoon will a distress call from an immigrant saying he and three others were lost in the desert. The caller said they'd crossed the border illegally about 20-miles west of Calexico.

Agents found the group in the Jacumba Wilderness Area near Ocotillo. Border Patrol gave all four water, and confirmed they needed no medical assistance. The migrants were later expelled back into Mexico.

Then, California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch got another distress call from an immigrant abandoned by human smugglers in the same vicinity. The caller claimed to be lost, alone, and out of food and water. CHP gave Border Patrol the man's GPS coordinates, and the rescue mission began.

Agents also found this man in the Jacumba Wilderness area. They provided him with water, checked his medical condition, and later expelled him back into Mexico.

Later in the morning, agents successfully completed a search and rescue operation for a undocumented migrant who'd been lost in the mountains outside Calexico for eight days. Paramedics took him to the hospital for treatment.