CHP identifies survivors of Highway 115 tragedy
13 killed in deadly crash
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Thursday evening identified the 12 survivors of a deadly crash on Highway 115 in Holtville.
13 people died early Tuesday morning when an SUV loaded with 25 people collided with a fully-loaded gravel transport truck. The Ford Expedition had no back seats, nor any seatbelts. Victims were either thrown out on impact, or trapped in mangled metal.
The driver of the Ford died in the crash. The truck driver suffered major injuries.
Border Patrol agents later confirmed they suspect the passengers in the Expedition were illegal immigrants. Agents then released a timeline of the events leading to the moment when the big rig and the overloaded SUV smashed into each other.
The Mexican Consulate is currently working to identify those killed in the crash. It's unclear how long that process may take.
However, CHP has managed to identify those who survived the crash, and has provided updates on the severity of their injuries.
Tragedy on Highway 115: Survivors' Conditions
El Centro Regional Medical Center
|Darlin Liliana Robledo
|20-years-old
|Tapachula, Mexico
|Moderate injuries
Pioneers Memorial Hospital, Brawley
|Avelardo Nava
|18-years-old
|Guerrero, Mexico
|Moderate injuries
|Manuel Rufino
|39-years-old
|Oaxaca, Mexico
|Moderate injuries
Desert Regional Medical Center, Palm Springs
|Jorge Gutierrez Martinez
|24-years-old
|Unknown
|Major injuries
|Esteban Montiel
|22-years-old
|Unknown
|Major injuries
|Jane Doe
|15-years-old
|Unknown
|Major injuries
UC San Diego Medical Center
|Rene Zelando
|30-years-old
|Nayarit, Mexico
|Major injuries
|Berti Orozco
|21-years-old
|Guatemala City, Guatemala
|Major injuries
|Zeterina Mendoza
|33-years-old
|Guerrero, Mexico
|Major injuries
|Camilio Rodriguez
|44-years-old
|Santa Maria Del Oro, Mexico
|Major injuries
Scripps Mercy Hospital, San Diego
|Jose Martinez
|16-years-old
|Guerrero, Mexico
|Major injuries
|Berlin Cardona
|46-years-old
|Guatemala City, Guatemala
|Major injuries
CHPS says only one survivor had photo identification. A 15-year-old girl remains unnamed. The remainder self-identified after the crash.
