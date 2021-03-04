Skip to Content
Imperial County
today at 7:09 pm
Published 7:05 pm

CHP identifies survivors of Highway 115 tragedy

13 killed in deadly crash

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Thursday evening identified the 12 survivors of a deadly crash on Highway 115 in Holtville.

13 people died early Tuesday morning when an SUV loaded with 25 people collided with a fully-loaded gravel transport truck. The Ford Expedition had no back seats, nor any seatbelts. Victims were either thrown out on impact, or trapped in mangled metal.

The driver of the Ford died in the crash. The truck driver suffered major injuries.

Border Patrol agents later confirmed they suspect the passengers in the Expedition were illegal immigrants. Agents then released a timeline of the events leading to the moment when the big rig and the overloaded SUV smashed into each other.

The Mexican Consulate is currently working to identify those killed in the crash. It's unclear how long that process may take.

However, CHP has managed to identify those who survived the crash, and has provided updates on the severity of their injuries.

Tragedy on Highway 115: Survivors' Conditions

El Centro Regional Medical Center
Darlin Liliana Robledo20-years-oldTapachula, MexicoModerate injuries

Pioneers Memorial Hospital, Brawley
Avelardo Nava18-years-oldGuerrero, MexicoModerate injuries
Manuel Rufino39-years-oldOaxaca, MexicoModerate injuries

Desert Regional Medical Center, Palm Springs
Jorge Gutierrez Martinez24-years-oldUnknownMajor injuries
Esteban Montiel22-years-oldUnknownMajor injuries
Jane Doe15-years-oldUnknownMajor injuries

UC San Diego Medical Center
Rene Zelando 30-years-oldNayarit, MexicoMajor injuries
Berti Orozco21-years-oldGuatemala City, GuatemalaMajor injuries
Zeterina Mendoza33-years-oldGuerrero, MexicoMajor injuries
Camilio Rodriguez44-years-oldSanta Maria Del Oro, MexicoMajor injuries

Scripps Mercy Hospital, San Diego
Jose Martinez16-years-oldGuerrero, MexicoMajor injuries
Berlin Cardona46-years-oldGuatemala City, GuatemalaMajor injuries

CHPS says only one survivor had photo identification. A 15-year-old girl remains unnamed. The remainder self-identified after the crash.

