CHP identifies survivors of Highway 115 tragedy

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Thursday evening identified the 12 survivors of a deadly crash on Highway 115 in Holtville.

13 people died early Tuesday morning when an SUV loaded with 25 people collided with a fully-loaded gravel transport truck. The Ford Expedition had no back seats, nor any seatbelts. Victims were either thrown out on impact, or trapped in mangled metal.

The driver of the Ford died in the crash. The truck driver suffered major injuries.

Border Patrol agents later confirmed they suspect the passengers in the Expedition were illegal immigrants. Agents then released a timeline of the events leading to the moment when the big rig and the overloaded SUV smashed into each other.

The Mexican Consulate is currently working to identify those killed in the crash. It's unclear how long that process may take.

However, CHP has managed to identify those who survived the crash, and has provided updates on the severity of their injuries.

Tragedy on Highway 115: Survivors' Conditions

El Centro Regional Medical Center

Darlin Liliana Robledo 20-years-old Tapachula, Mexico Moderate injuries

Pioneers Memorial Hospital, Brawley

Avelardo Nava 18-years-old Guerrero, Mexico Moderate injuries Manuel Rufino 39-years-old Oaxaca, Mexico Moderate injuries

Desert Regional Medical Center, Palm Springs

Jorge Gutierrez Martinez 24-years-old Unknown Major injuries Esteban Montiel 22-years-old Unknown Major injuries Jane Doe 15-years-old Unknown Major injuries

UC San Diego Medical Center

Rene Zelando 30-years-old Nayarit, Mexico Major injuries Berti Orozco 21-years-old Guatemala City, Guatemala Major injuries Zeterina Mendoza 33-years-old Guerrero, Mexico Major injuries Camilio Rodriguez 44-years-old Santa Maria Del Oro, Mexico Major injuries

Scripps Mercy Hospital, San Diego

Jose Martinez 16-years-old Guerrero, Mexico Major injuries Berlin Cardona 46-years-old Guatemala City, Guatemala Major injuries

CHPS says only one survivor had photo identification. A 15-year-old girl remains unnamed. The remainder self-identified after the crash.