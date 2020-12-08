Traffic stop leads El Centro Border Patrol to rolling stash house

Imperial County

21 illegal immigrants found in recreational vehicle

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Border Patrol says a traffic stop recently led agents to a mobile stash house packed with illegal immigrants.

Agents from the El Centro Sector say they pulled over an SUV just after 7:30 Monday night along Interstate 8 near Ocotillo. They say further investigation revealed the driver to be a U.S. citizen, but his four passengers were all in the country illegally. Agents arrested all five people.

Some of the 21 illegal immigrants found crammed into a fifth wheel in El Centro

Through the arrest, the Border Patrol learned even more migrants were being held in a fifth wheel in El Centro. Agents conducted a welfare check and discovered some 21 illegal immigrants crammed into the trailer. They arrested all the migrants as well as their caretaker, a U.S. citizen.

Migrants hiding in a rolling stash house

Border Patrol processed both Americans and released them. Agents processed the migrants then took all of them back across the border and expelled them.