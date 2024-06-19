Migrants wait in Mexico hoping to seek asylum

SAN LUIS, Son. (KYMA, KECY) - You can see tens of tents lined up on the Mexican side of the San Luis Port of Entry all in hopes to seek asylum.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced an executive order which would limit the amount of asylum claims. The executive order would be lifted if the amount of migrants encounters dipped below 1,500 per day for a full week.

We talked to some migrants in which they shared why decided to leave saying they were being persecuted and many others come from Guanjuanto, Mexico.