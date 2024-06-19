Skip to Content
Migrants wait in Mexico hoping to seek asylum

today at 12:05 PM
Published 11:58 AM

SAN LUIS, Son. (KYMA, KECY) - You can see tens of tents lined up on the Mexican side of the San Luis Port of Entry all in hopes to seek asylum.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced an executive order which would limit the amount of asylum claims. The executive order would be lifted if the amount of migrants encounters dipped below 1,500 per day for a full week.

We talked to some migrants in which they shared why decided to leave saying they were being persecuted and many others come from Guanjuanto, Mexico.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

