Migrant encounters increase in Yuma Sector

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in February, the Yuma Sector saw a total of 4,960 migrant encounters.

This is a slight increase from January when they saw a total of 3,735 migrant encounters.

In January, the Tucson Sector saw 50,565 encounters, while in February, they saw a slight decrease of 49,452 encounters.

The entire Southwest border saw 176,205 migrant encounters in January and in February, the number slightly increased to 189,922.

We spoke to a migrant from Peru who was waiting to be picked up by Border Patrol.

She shared why she decided to make the journey and what she hopes to gain in the U.S.

“So they can help me with what I have been going through… it's bullying-related,” said Ariana Carevalino, a migrant from Peru.