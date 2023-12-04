Possible local effects from Lukeville Port of Entry closure

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- With the Lukeville Port of Entry suspension starting Monday it affects both pedestrian and vehicle crossings, impacting the daily lives of some of those who live closer to the border.

“Sometimes when I come to work here, or do other things, it effects my time where I can’t complete the task that I am required to do at work,” said Cassandra Delgado, a San Luis resident who crosses consistently throughout the week.

Considering San Luis now might be the next closest port of entry from popular vacation destination Rocky Point, people can expect even longer lines to form due to the closure.

Many people cross back and forth from Mexico to the United States every day, whether it might be for work, school, or simply running errands.

The closure of Lukeville could also have more tourists going through Yuma to get in and out and of Mexico as well.

“It will impact those that are crossing coming from Puerto Penasco back and forth to Phoenix it’s a busy time of year it’ll push more people to Yuma,” said State Representative Tim Dunn.

However, while the growing lines are a concern State Representative Tim Dunn has other worries about those who are traveling from Puerto Penasco.

“I’ve been told that it's not very safe that it's a lot of cartel interaction with drugs coming across so more importantly the wait times get impacted but the safety of our American citizens as they travel through Mexico is going to be very problematic,” said Rep. Dunn.

Another resident who crosses every day to go to work in the United States shares how he feels about the potential influx of people.

“There’s line here 24/7 there’s a lot of movement here so its going to be really hard on the people I guess just waking up wasting another hour on top of the two they usually take,” said San Luis resident Marco Sanchez.

People coming from the popular destination Rocky Point will now have to potentially take a two to four-hour detour to San Luis or Nogales until the border entry opens up again.