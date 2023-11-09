Skip to Content
Senator Sinema urges DHS for more border security

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) -  Recently, Senator Kyrsten Sinema participated in a Senate Appropriations Hearing with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas where border security was discussed.

Sinema also discussed the impact the increase of migrants has had in Southern Arizona communities like Yuma, Ajo, and Bisbee.

We also talked to a volunteer with the AZ-CA Humanitarian Coalition who said it is important for groups like them to help asylum seekers due to their long journeys.

Those turning themselves into Border Patrol is just the first step of what could be a very long process.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more tonight.

