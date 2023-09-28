Migrants camp out along Mexico border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Families from Mexico and other parts of Latin America are camping out in tents on the sidewalk by the San Luis Port of Entry, waiting for their asylum appointments.

Some migrant families camped out tell me they’ve been here for weeks and some even months, while they wait for asylum in the United States.

“They put us on a waiting list but we don’t know what’s going to happen, we have been here for 2 months,” said one migrant from Guerrero.

Migrants camping out along the border wall decided to seek asylum the way the government intended them to, instead of crossing the border.

“I hope they let us in, I hope they let us in very it’s very rough where we’re coming from,” said Gilberto, a migrant from Guanajuato.

This fiscal year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the Yuma Sector saw over 168,000 migrants.

But these are not part of that statistic and all they can do is wait.

“A lot of people died in my town and we’re scared to be there, not too long ago my dad was killed that’s why we are scared and we don’t want to be there,” said the migrant from Guerrero.

One resident from San Luis Rio Colorado said it's sad to see this as she commutes to the U.S.

“I feel really bad to see all the conditions these people are because they don’t have access to a restroom and their condition is very terrible and unfortunate,” said Claudia Landeros, a San Luis, Mexico resident.

Claudia said this has been the reality for several months now, and she's worried.

“Maybe they can get the asylum in the U.S. but I think they should be cautious about their children and elderly they are bringing,” said Claudia.

It’s unknown when or if the migrants will be able to cross into the United States and they don’t see themselves going back to where they came from.