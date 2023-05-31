Out-of-state lawmakers take local border tour

Conservative organization 'Americans for Prosperity' led a group of lawmakers from South Carolina, Iowa, and New Hampshire on a local border tour

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Americans for Prosperity, an influential conservative organization, led a group of lawmakers from multiple states on a border tour in Yuma Wednesday.

The group includes legislators from South Carolina, Iowa, and New Hampshire.

They heard from Yuma’s Mayor Doug Nicholls, and County Sheriff Leon Wilmot about the challenges the area is facing due to the large numbers of migrants crossing the border.

Republican State Representative Jim Kofalt from New Hampshire said he sees border issues all the way in his home state.

Believing it was important to see the problems up close so he and his colleagues can tackle challenges in the northeast on a criminal and humanitarian level.

“The biggest impact we see is with the opioid crisis. Fentanyl is a serious problem. Hearing from border patrol on that issue was very helpful," Kofalt said. "There’s a lot of people looking for a better life, and we need to deal with them with compassion, and I see a lot of compassion happening here."

Former Yuma Sector Chief Chris Clem was on the tour offering his perspective.

He said he hopes more groups like this make the effort to travel to the southern border to see it for themselves.

“The real problem is here at the border, and the communities that are impacted by the border, so let's get down here and get the solutions, so the fact this group is doing it in such large numbers is great," Clem said.