Migrants arrive outside Vice President’s residence

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A bus carrying more than 30 migrants arrived Thursday outside Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, D.C.

The bus is among the first to arrive in the nation's capital from the Texas border in months, and it's arrival coincides with the end of Title 42 at midnight.

That's the COVID-era policy that used during the pandemic to quickly turn away migrants at the southern border citing health concerns.

Thursday's bus was met by volunteers from SAMU First Response, a relief agency that has been working with local organizers to help migrants dropped off in recent months.

The group was loaded onto another charter bus to head to what is reportedly a "place of refuge" to get their needs addressed and to figure out next steps.