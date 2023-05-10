Skip to Content
Immigration
By ,
today at 7:44 AM
Published 7:55 AM

U.S. officials urge Texas migrants to turn themselves in to CBP authorities

EL PASO, Tex. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - United States officials are urging migrants in Texas to turn themselves in to immigration authorities.

Officials are bracing for a surge of migrants they expect will follow the expiration of a border restriction policy Thursday.

In El Paso, federal agents approached those who had been living on sidewalks outside a church to ask them to visit a U.S. Customs and Border Enforcement Center for processing.

They handed out flyers telling recipients they would be "processed by CBP officers and placed on the correct immigration path."

Hundreds of migrants have already turned themselves in to immigration authorities on Tuesday as the expiration of Title 42 looms.

Article Topic Follows: Immigration

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content