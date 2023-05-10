U.S. officials urge Texas migrants to turn themselves in to CBP authorities

EL PASO, Tex. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - United States officials are urging migrants in Texas to turn themselves in to immigration authorities.

Officials are bracing for a surge of migrants they expect will follow the expiration of a border restriction policy Thursday.

In El Paso, federal agents approached those who had been living on sidewalks outside a church to ask them to visit a U.S. Customs and Border Enforcement Center for processing.

They handed out flyers telling recipients they would be "processed by CBP officers and placed on the correct immigration path."

Hundreds of migrants have already turned themselves in to immigration authorities on Tuesday as the expiration of Title 42 looms.