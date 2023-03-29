Word of Juarez fire spreads among migrants in Mexicali

Migrants in shelters say they don't feel safe living in Mexico

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Word of the fire in Ciudad Juarez which killed at least 38 migrants is spreading in Mexicali.

Some shelters are full due to further asylum restrictions recently put in place by the Biden Administration.

Damien Oliva is from Cuba, waiting in Mexicali now as Cuba was added to the list of Title 42 countries.

He says he heard the migrants inside the detention center started the fire.

But adds migrants like him are desperate, and often don’t feel safe while living in Mexico’s border cities.

“In Juarez, it is insecure. Here it is insecure. The whole country is insecure. Because of the police, the narcos, and the criminals. I am lucky to have the aid of this shelter. We hope to have a solution soon,” Oliva said.

Mexico’s president said the fire was caused by migrants lighting mattresses on fire in protest.

But migrants who escaped the detention center claim everything is taken from them when they go into custody, arguing it wouldn’t have been possible for those detained inside to start the fire.