Sharp decline in migrant crossings in Yuma sector

YUMA, Az. (KYMA, KECY) – Customs and Border Protection released apprehension numbers for January.

It's confirmed what we’ve been seeing and reporting along the border, a sharp drop in migrant crossings.

In January, just over 10,000 migrants were apprehended in Yuma, around a 66% decrease from December, when over 30,000 migrants crossed locally.

Numbers were also down border wide following the Biden Administration expanding Title 42 to include migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Haiti.

The El Centro sector also had a 50% decrease in crossings compared to December, from over 4,000 to just 500 migrants apprehended last month.