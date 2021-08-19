Exclusive: Yuma Sector Border Patrol marine operations monitor migrants crossing the Colorado River

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A portion of the U.S. - Mexico Border in our area runs right next to the Colorado River, splitting it between Arizona, California, and Mexico. From the Morelos Dam to Yuma, it’s a major spot undocumented immigrants use to cross over into the United States.

The Yuma Sector Border Patrol marine operations have rescued over 10 people since the beginning of the year. Their mission is to patrol the water borders like on the Colorado River. They also assist agents on land.

“As long as we got a boat out here we seem to have it under control.”

Agent Mark Adams has worked on the river since 2016 and with the sector since 2008.

“Worked my way up from a crew member to a vessel commander to a marine instructor and training officer,” Agent Adams said.

Marine operations agents work hand in hand to monitor areas not seen on land. “We will still get runners that come thru, they’ll get under the brush… land units have less access to the riverside so we can respond up and get north of wherever the entries have occurred,” he explained.

Agents see the majority of activity where the border completely ends. Two walls are splitting Mexico and California.

“The families will come in and follow the south end of the wall around and actually skirt around the end of the wall,” he added.

Asylum seekers also use the Morelos Dam to cross over.

“it's a very popular crossing area. The river is sandbar up.”

On the Mexico side - the water is not deep making it easy for them to camp out. Then head up to the massive gap in the border wall.

“It's concrete so it's an easy place and safe place for families to cross. They’ll get dropped off on the Mexican side of the river and they’ll walk across. There are still two gaps in the wall down that section so they can walk up. That's another area where we have an agent patrolling,” Adams explained.

At times, migrants will use make-shift floatation devices to get across the river.

“Two-liter bottles, blown up bags to get across this river area. Sometimes they get into trouble. When we're out here we get notified. Our cameras are pretty good at spotting anything coming across,” he said.

Boat patrol says most of the river crossings happen late at night, as opposed to land crossings, which happen during most of the day.