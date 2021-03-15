Skip to Content
Immigration
By
Published 7:42 pm

K-9 at checkpoint sniffs out cache of drugs

7.73 pounds of methamphetamine USBP says it seized at the Highway 86 checkpoint
USBP
7.73 pounds of methamphetamine USBP says it seized at the Highway 86 checkpoint

Agents seize nearly 8 pounds of meth and arrest two

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two people are in federal custody after a drug bust at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint.

Border Patrol says it happened around 11:30 Saturday night. Agents say a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to a problem with a tan Honda. They sent the car to secondary inspection where, they say, they found 28 packages wrapped in duct tape.

Testing revealed the egg-shaped packets all contained methamphetamine. Agents say there was nearly eight pounds of the drug, with an estimated street value of more than $21,000.

Border Patrol took a 36-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman in custody. Both were U.S. citizens. Agents later turned over the suspects, the drugs, and the car to the Drug Enforcement Administration for federal prosecution.

Imperial County
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content