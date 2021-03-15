K-9 at checkpoint sniffs out cache of drugs

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two people are in federal custody after a drug bust at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint.

Border Patrol says it happened around 11:30 Saturday night. Agents say a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to a problem with a tan Honda. They sent the car to secondary inspection where, they say, they found 28 packages wrapped in duct tape.

Testing revealed the egg-shaped packets all contained methamphetamine. Agents say there was nearly eight pounds of the drug, with an estimated street value of more than $21,000.

Border Patrol took a 36-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman in custody. Both were U.S. citizens. Agents later turned over the suspects, the drugs, and the car to the Drug Enforcement Administration for federal prosecution.