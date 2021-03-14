Border Patrol arrests sex offender 22 miles west of Calexico Port of Entry

Immigration

Unauthorized entrant also has prior felony conviction

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) arrested a 40-year-old man convicted of multiple offenses Thursday, March 12, at approximately 8:35 p.m.

Courtesy of USBP

USBP agents encountered the man after her had illegally crossed the border 22 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry. He was placed under arrest and transported to the El Centro Sector Rally Point for further processing.

In May of 2010, the undocumented felon was sentenced to three years in prison for transportation of a controlled substance. Ten years later on May 10, 2020, he was convicted for Lewd Acts Upon Child 14 years or younger during a stint in Stockton, CA. His pedophilic acts earned him one year in prison as well.

The man has been processed criminally for 8 U.S.C. 1326, Reentry After Deportation and will be held in federal custody pending his hearing.

Fiscal year 2021, which began on October 1, 2020, has seen the arresting and/or removal of 12 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs and other contraband, the USBP maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the USBP, contact the El Centro Sector at (760) 335-5700.