NorCal NASA Site Eyed As Child Migrant Shelter

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KYMA/KECY) - The number of unaccompanied migrant children detained at the U.S. Mexico border has nearly tripled-- to close to 3,500 in recent weeks.

They are staying in facilities not equipped for them for more than four days on average. Federal officials are now looking at a temporary shelter site at NASA's Moffett Field in Northern California.

It could become the nation's third influx facility to house migrant children. Lili Rey is the co-founder of a grassroots organization that helps asylum seekers at the border find a safe home. She has seen firsthand the trauma in the eyes of thousands of children.

"Why are we doing this?" said Rey. "We have enough PhDs who have done enough research, studies, and enough professionals who-- and loads of data that says this is bad for children."

Lawmakers that represent that area are now pledging that if the site needs any repairs or upgrades, that will be a priority.

"The department is making an assessment of the facilities at Moffett," said Rep. Anna Eshoo (D - Palo Alto). "To see if they meet the standards that are necessary."

Eshoo says, if the site is approved, children around 14 to 17 years old would be housed there.

The hope is those children would be reunited with sponsors in the u-s within three weeks.