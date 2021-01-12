Border Patrol captures man armed with machete

Immigration

Suspect had active U.S. Marshals warrant

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man armed with a machete scales the fence at the Andrade Port of Entry, but doesn't get far before getting busted.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents say Port security saw the man climbing the border fence just before 5:30 Monday morning with the large knife visible in his hand. Port officers approached him once he scaled the fence into the U.S., and ordered him to drop his weapon.

The man complied, and officers took him into custody without incident.

Courtesy: USBP

Border Patrol then took him into custody. Agents say the man had an active warrant from the U.S. Marshals service for a supervised release violation. They turned him over to Yuma Police. Once his warrant is resolved, he'll likely be expelled from the country.