Border Patrol arrests convicted gang member at checkpoint

Immigration

Agents say suspect has history of illegal entry into U.S.

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents say they stopped convicted felon, and frequent illegal border crosser, at their Highway 86 checkpoint.

CBP says a taxi came through the checkpoint just after seven Thursday night. Agents say a passenger gave them a Permanent Resident Card, but they suspected it didn't belong to him. They waved the cab into secondary inspection for further investigation.

Agents say they confirmed the was an imposter trying to use someone else's identification. They say they also discovered the 32-year-old man wss a member of the notorious Sureño street gang.

Border Patrol says the man's record includes multiple convictions, including one for assault with a deadly weapon. Agent say he's also deported from the U.S. multiple times.

The suspect will be held and prosecuted on federal charges.