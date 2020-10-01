New migrant caravan begins northern journey

Immigration

More than 1,000 migrants enter Guatemala on the way to the U.S.

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (KYMA, KECY) - More than a thousand Honduran migrants entered Guatemala Thursday. They're part of a new caravan headed for the United States.

Guatemalan officials held up scores of men, women, and children at the Honduran border. Authorities tried to stop the migrants from entering the country by asking for proof they were not infected with coronavirus.

However, the standoff was short lived. The caravan entered the country anyway.

The pandemic has taken a high toll on the economies of Central American nations. Coronavirus has killed more than 2,300 people in Honduras.

Migrants say if the virus doesn't kill them, crime or hunger will lead to their deaths.