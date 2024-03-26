Skip to Content
Home Grown: Upcoming U of A ag events

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In Tuesday’s home grown report, the University of Arizona (U of A) Cooperative Extension is planning several events for next month that they’d like to invite the community to.

On April 10, the U of A is hosting an irrigation workshop with the Israeli Water Delegation.

It's for locals to network and learn from Israeli water technology companies while also exploring opportunities for collaboration especially since the desert southwest and Israel have similar dry climates.

On April 11, the extension is hosting a listening session, and on April 18, it's hosting an irrigation maintenance seminar.

For more information including how to attend these events, go to extension.arizona.edu/yuma.

