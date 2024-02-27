Home Grown: Scholarships awarded at Harvest Dinner
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In Tuesday's Home Grown report, the 14th annual Harvest Dinner took place on Thursday.
Highlighting the hard work behind Yuma's ag industry.
Each year the dinner has a unique theme, this year’s theme was growing through the seasons.
All proceeds of the dinner were donated to benefit ag education efforts and scholarships.
The Yuma County Ag Producers (YCAP) Scholarship started in 2007 awarding 259 students scholarships supporting their education to complete ag degrees working towards careers in regional agriculture areas.
The U of A College of Ag, Life, and Environmental Science Harvest Dinner scholars were also awarded with their scholarships on Thursday night.
If you would like to apply for the YCAP scholarship for this coming year, click this LINK.
Here is the list of 2023-2024 YCAP recipients:
- Rhett Vance
- Jakob Lohman
- Jesus Acosta
- Payton Pikula
- Ryder Voutt
- Katherine Meade
- Austin Johnson
- Connor Loghry
- Byron Gagnon
- Elise Thelander
- Servando Campos
- Cesar Avila
- Genesis Romero
- Jesus Albarran
- Thomas Vidauri
- Raymond Corcoles
- Noe Barrios
- Ivanna Valenzuela
- Alina Gonzales
- Ginna Saravia
- Isidro Lizarraga
- Julio Cortez
- Arriana Escalante
- Isabel R. Herrera
- Joseph Guler
- Jesus Andrade
Here are the names, majors, and high schools of those awarded the Cales Harvest Dinner scholarship last Thursday. A $1,300 scholarship was awarded for each student and $8,000 in total was awarded.
- Meadow Harrison: Microbiology w/ a minor in Food Safety - Yuma Catholic High School
- Tristan Lecorchick: Agriculture Technology and Management - Yuma Catholic School
- Cody Harbolt: Agribusiness Economics and Management - Yuma Catholic School
- Nicole Rascon: Agribusiness Economics and Management- Yuma Catholic School
- RJ Martinez: Agribusiness Economics and Management - Cibola High School
- Mathew Boelts: Agribusiness Economics and Management - Gila Ridge High School