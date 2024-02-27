Home Grown: Scholarships awarded at Harvest Dinner

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In Tuesday's Home Grown report, the 14th annual Harvest Dinner took place on Thursday.

Highlighting the hard work behind Yuma's ag industry.

Each year the dinner has a unique theme, this year’s theme was growing through the seasons.

All proceeds of the dinner were donated to benefit ag education efforts and scholarships.

The Yuma County Ag Producers (YCAP) Scholarship started in 2007 awarding 259 students scholarships supporting their education to complete ag degrees working towards careers in regional agriculture areas.

The U of A College of Ag, Life, and Environmental Science Harvest Dinner scholars were also awarded with their scholarships on Thursday night.

If you would like to apply for the YCAP scholarship for this coming year, click this LINK.

Here is the list of 2023-2024 YCAP recipients:

Rhett Vance

Jakob Lohman

Jesus Acosta

Payton Pikula

Ryder Voutt

Katherine Meade

Austin Johnson

Connor Loghry

Byron Gagnon

Elise Thelander

Servando Campos

Cesar Avila

Genesis Romero

Jesus Albarran

Thomas Vidauri

Raymond Corcoles

Noe Barrios

Ivanna Valenzuela

Alina Gonzales

Ginna Saravia

Isidro Lizarraga

Julio Cortez

Arriana Escalante

Isabel R. Herrera

Joseph Guler

Jesus Andrade

Here are the names, majors, and high schools of those awarded the Cales Harvest Dinner scholarship last Thursday. A $1,300 scholarship was awarded for each student and $8,000 in total was awarded.