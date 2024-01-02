HomeGrown: Labor of Love

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In tonight’s Home Grown report, local businesses and organizations came together to thank farm workers for all their hard work, especially this time of year.

It looked like just another normal day for a Foothill Packing crew when they suddenly got called off the field for their lunch break.

“Thank you, thank you for the big surprise for me and my crew. That means our works is going in the right direction and I’m thankful for this company,” said Martin Valdez, Foothill Packing Foreman.

Labor of Love hosted a random act of kindness event for the foothill packing crew, recognizing Martin Valdez as an outstanding employee.

“It’s an honor and satisfaction because we do something we like and we do it with love,” said Valdez.

Labor of Love is a program from the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association that through sponsors, plans events to celebrate Yuma County farm workers.

“I thank you for your dedication and passion, it goes to show the kind of person you are. Like yesterday, a farm worker who didn’t have a job, asked to work with you because you are a good guy,” said Javier Ruiz, Foothill Packing Supervisor.

AEA brought the workers bags full of goodies and Chile Pepper donated lunch for every crew member.

Here is the link so you can support this program: https://yumafreshveg.com/