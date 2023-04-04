Home Grown: Local 4-H kids show animals on opening day of the Yuma County Fair

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown report, the Yuma County Fair kicked off Tuesday, with local 4-H kids showing their animals in the arena!

4-H is a youth development education program of the Department of Agriculture and the University of Arizona.

Starting at the age of 8 years old, Yuma County children and teens can be members of the 4-H program.

The program also showcases a variety of small animals, as well as home ec and general projects.

You can go see these animals and projects at the Yuma County Fair starting Tuesday, April 4 and continuing through Sunday, April 9.

Saturday, April 8 is the auction so if anyone is interested in purchasing a home-grown animal from a home-grown kid, visit the junior livestock committee office.

Samantha Byrd will be live at 5 and 6 from the Yuma County Fairgrounds with some of these animals.