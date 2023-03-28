Yuma County 4-H members preparing animals for the fair

(YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today’s Home Grown report, it’s that time of year when children and teens across Yuma County are getting their 4-H animals ready to show at the Yuma County Fair which kicks off next week.

4-H is a youth development education program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the University of Arizona.

Starting at the age of 8 years old, Yuma County Kids can belong to the 4-H program.

The local 4-H youth development agent says Yuma County is AG community so we have many agriculturally related projects.

“We’re fortunate enough that we have an amazing county fair and so all the Yuma County 4-H participants get to showcase their yearlong work. We have lots of different large animals from steers that weigh 13-1400 pounds, we have dairy goats, we have market goats and market sheep, swine, and this year we have our newest and most popular project production feeder calf,” said Amy Parrott, Yuma County 4-H Youth Development Agent.

The program also showcases a variety of small animals, as well as home ec and general projects.

You can go see these animals and projects at the yuma county fair starting next Tuesday, continuing throughout the week.

Saturday, April 8th is the auction so if anyone is interested in purchasing a home-grown animal from a home-grown kid, visit the junior livestock committee office.