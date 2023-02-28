Skip to Content
Home Grown
today at 5:16 PM
Published 5:39 PM

Home Grown: Ag leaders meet with Arizona Governor Hobbs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - When Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs was in Yuma, she had the chance to meet with local ag leaders.

Hobbs started her day by taking a tour of our agriculture fields on Monday, February 27, learning how we feed the nation.

She then sat down with about 10 local growers to discuss the water shortage on the Colorado River and the broadband project that will be able to bring technology onto the farms.

The President of JV Smith Companies attended the meeting and says she thinks Hobbs was supportive of Yuma agriculture.

“She was very supportive of both projects. She really enjoyed the video about the importance of the water and and the broadband project and was excited to do what she could to help support all of it," said Kristin Smith Eshaya, JV Smith Companies President.

Following the meeting, Hobbs Posted on her Twitter about her experience:

"One thing I hear from folks across the state, including the farmers I spoke to here in Yuma, is nothing else matters if there is no water. Yuma has innovated more efficient ways to farm and their achievements in water conservation are integral to our states' continued success. I am grateful to them for sharing their expertise with me today."

