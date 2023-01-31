Home Grown: Colorado River shortage update

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The seven basin states that use water from the Colorado River did not meet today's deadline to address the Colorado River water crisis.

This after the Yuma County Water Users’ Association said the Colorado River basin states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming have been meeting for several months now.

Six of the seven states not including California did come up with a last-minute proposal for possible water cuts though that happened today.

The General Manager of the Yuma County Water Users’ Association Tom Davis expects the Bureau of Reclamation to amend the guideline and dictate how the river will be managed.

Davis says the Bureau of Reclamation will announce its plan within the next few days.

He said he hopes Yuma County farmers get the share of water they need to continue growing in the winter lettuce capital of the United States and feeding North America.