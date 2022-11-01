Gowan Company celebrates 60th anniversary

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gowan Company is celebrating it's 60th anniversary with the Gowan Global Gathering bringing one-thousand employees from over 20 different countries to Yuma.

For further context, Gowan Group is a global, family-owned agriculture solutions business headquartered in Yuma.

In addition, Gowan specializes in developing, marketing, and manufacturing global agriculture inputs such as crop protection products, seeds, and fertilizers.

Gowan began in 1962 as a local crop consultancy business to help growers identify the right crop protection solutions to help their farms thrive.

Today, Gowan has over 45 entities in 19 countries and sales in over 70 countries.

Across the world, the Gowan Tribe strives to understand the needs of local markets and provide solutions to critical pest problems.

