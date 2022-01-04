Home Grown: Medjool Date Festival is back in downtown Yuma this weekend

News 11's April Hettinger lays out this local event with ties to ag

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, downtown Yuma will be bringing back one of the community's favorite annual events.

The Medjool Date Festival merges food, family and entertainment with agriculture.

All the date treats are locally produced and made from date palms in Yuma County.

Some of the local date companies include Imperial Date Gardens, Bard Date Company, Naked Dates, Berryman Farms and Southwest Medjools, just to name a few.

"For Yuma, it really draws a lot of people not only from the community but our winter visitors that come to Yuma during this time of the year, and it's just a fun during-the-day festival where everyone can come out and enjoy something that is, you know, a locally grown fruit," said Joanne Fiser, City of Yuma festivals coordinator.

The event is Saturday, January 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Yuma.

There will be entertainment by the local band Radical Rewind along with a tribute to Elvis Presley, since the festival is on the day of his birthday.