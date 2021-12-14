Skip to Content
Home Grown
Home Grown: Free AZDA recertification course in Yuma

April Hettinger

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, the Arizona Department of Agriculture is hosting their annual recertification course right here in Yuma. 

For nearly 30 years, the Environmental Services Division has offered licensees the opportunity to obtain up to 6 continuing education units (CEUs).

The course is divided into 2 sessions: morning and afternoon, this Thursday, each good for 3 CEU's.

This course is free. Once you register, you will receive an email with an agenda.

Registration can be found here.

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

