Home Grown: Free AZDA recertification course in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, the Arizona Department of Agriculture is hosting their annual recertification course right here in Yuma.

For nearly 30 years, the Environmental Services Division has offered licensees the opportunity to obtain up to 6 continuing education units (CEUs).

The course is divided into 2 sessions: morning and afternoon, this Thursday, each good for 3 CEU's.

This course is free. Once you register, you will receive an email with an agenda.

Registration can be found here.