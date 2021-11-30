Home Grown: Citrus and date seminar allows growers to collaborate

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, there is an upcoming seminar dedicated to all things citrus and dates.

This local event will feature professional citrus and date growers by combining ideas to improving fruit quality.

Other topics up for discussion: how to minimize the threat of pests or diseases.

Citrus and date production is a tedious task that requires a lot of pristine.

"We'll have experts from the University of Arizona and industry coming to tell us ways to produce citrus commercially using some of the new formulations, chemistries that are available in the market and also rootstalks and soil health and irrigation needs of citrus," said Robert Masson, agriculture extension agent with the University of Arizona Yuma Agricultural Center.

The seminar is December 13 starting at 8 a.m.

It is free for anyone to join at the Yuma Agricultural Center.