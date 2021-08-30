Skip to Content
Home Grown: Ag education remains consistent through pandemic

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, Yuma County continues to be a prime spot for agriculture education.

With over 230,000 acres of production and over 175 different crops, there are plenty of ways for future farmers to choose this path.

The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension has different specialities for students to get their foot in the ag door.

Over the years, the number of ag students in Arizona has been growing despite the pandemic.

"At the state level, we're reaching upwards of 100,000 students every year and this year, even with COVID and everything going on, our education team headed by Katie Aikins, they adapted and overcame," said John Boelts, Yuma County Farm Bureau director.

Katie Aikins is the Arizona Farm Bureau Director of Education.

As the new school year kicks off, ag classes in college begin just in time for the wrap up of cotton season and the start of the winter lettuce season.

