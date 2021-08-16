Home Grown: Transplants ready to go in the dirt ahead of vegetable season

Home Grown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, preparation is underway county-wide ahead of the winter vegetable season.

Transplants are a big asset to the industry because growers can 'baby' them in a greenhouse while they are in their youngest stages.

Going old-school by seeding directly to the field is still effective but risky.

"Transplants lowers their risks, gives them more flexibility and gives them an overall more uniform and higher quality crop," said nursery manager Elliot Cooley of Keithly-Williams Seed.

They will be growing throughout the rest of the winter season.

Right now the main focus is growing cauliflower and cabbage.

It's too hot to grow celery in Yuma even in a greenhouse which is why celery is grown in California but housed locally before being sent over to the growers.