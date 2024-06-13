Somerton barber murder suspect still awaiting plea offer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The accused getaway driver in the murder case of a Somerton barber is still awaiting a plea offer from the state, according to his defense attorney.

27-year-old Johnny Albert Valenzuela had initially agreed to testify against Gregorio and Joshua Cota, the two other suspects tied to the murder of 27-year-old Leo Melendez.

However, his attorney addressed Judge Roger Nelson that a plea offer has not been received and is still awaiting response from the prosecution.

The state said no offer has formally been made, prompting Judge Nelson to order a settlement conference to move this case forward.

Valenzuela will be back in court later this month.

Meanwhile, both Joshua and Gregorio Cota will have their pre-trial hearings later this summer.