Triple-murder trial of Chad Daybell begins. The case involves unusual claims of a doomsday plot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Opening statements are expected in the trial of an Idaho man charged with killing his wife and new girlfriend’s two youngest children, in an unusual case involving claims about zombies.

Chad Daybell is charged with murder, insurance fraud and other counts in the deaths of Tammy Daybell, seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and JJ’s big sister, Tylee Ryan.

Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday. Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say that he carried out an elaborate scheme with Lori Vallow Daybell in which they claimed some people needed to be killed because they were possessed by evil spirits.

Vallow Daybell was sentenced last year to life in prison.

To watch the livestream of the opening arguments, see attached video.