Skip to Content
Crime

Idaho teen arrested for making ISIS threats

By ,
today at 1:05 PM
Published 1:41 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities have arrested an Idaho teenager accused of planning to kill churchgoers in the name of ISIS.

18-year-old Alexander Mercurio of Coeur d'Alene was arrested early Saturday as part of an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force investigation.

The arrest happening just a day before prosecutors say the teen planned to attack multiple local churches. The timing of which would coincide with the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Investigators say Mercurio planned to use weapons, including knives, firearms as well as set fires.

He is now charged with attempting to support ISIS's mission of terror and violence and faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted. A court date has not been set.

NBC News could not immediately identify an attorney for Mercurio.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content