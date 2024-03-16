New Mexico State Police officer shot and killed

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A search is underway for a man who allegedly shot and killed a New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officer early Friday morning.

Officials say 32-year-old Jaremy Smith of Marion, South Carolina fatally shot 35-year-old officer Justin Hare along Interstate 40 (I-40), after the officer had been dispatched to help the suspect with a flat tire on I-40.

NMSP said following a short conversation, the suspect pulled out a gun without warning and shot Hare before driving away in the patrol unit. He then abandoned the vehicle a short time later.

NMSP has issued an arrest warrant for smith on several charges including first-degree murder.

He was last seen walking on the I-40 in a brown hoodie and jacket. Officials believe the suspect is armed and dangerous.

Hare, a New Mexico native, is survived by his parents, a girlfriend, and two young children.