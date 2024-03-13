Skip to Content
Missing Washington state woman found dead in Mexicali; man described as suspect arrested

today at 4:30 PM
SEATTLE (AP) — A woman from Seattle suspected of being kidnapped was found dead in Mexicali.

The Associated Press reports that 54-year-old Reyna Hernandez went missing in late February.

Her body was found last Friday along the Tijuana highway in Mexicali.

The Renton Police Department who is overseeing the investigation helped Mexicali authorities identify her body over the weekend.

They also recovered her vehicle.

A 61-year-old man from the Seattle area described as the suspect was arrested by Mexican police on unrelated charges.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Police believe Hernandez fell victim to domestic crime.

