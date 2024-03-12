CBP officers stops woman attempting to smuggle parrots and a toucan

TECATE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Tecate Port of Entry found a Keel-billed toucan and 21 parrots hidden in the cargo area of a car.

According to a press release, the discovery took place last weekend at 7:00am when a CBP K9 team conducting inspections came across a 35-year-old woman, driving a 2005 Sedan, applying for admission into the United States from Mexico.

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

CBP says during the vehicle's inspection in the cargo area, the team found a box under a blanket with parrots inside. They then called for help and had the driver pull over for further inspection.

Upon further inspection, CBP says they removed a total of 21 parrots and one Keel-billed toucan, hidden in boxes and cages, in the vehicle's cargo area.

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"Engaging in wildlife trafficking is illegal and can result in significant fines, imprisonment, and other legal penalties. CBP upholds numerous state and local laws to stop smuggling attempts like these, which could result in the trafficking of potentially endangered species." Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa and Tecate Ports of Entry

Following the birds' removal, CBP says officers arrested the driver for attempted smuggling and turned her over to Homeland Security Investigations and Fish and Wildlife Services while the parrots and toucan were put in a "secure and safe area," and remain under quarantine "to ensure they are not affected by avian disease."