Arson suspect formally indicted by grand jury

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of arson after allegedly setting his apartment on fire appeared in court and was formally indicted by a grand jury.

44-year-old Agustin Vera faces a total of nine felony counts including aggravated assault and six counts of endangerment.

His formal indictment comes after charges were filed against him last month.

Judge Roger Nelson ordered that Vera receive representation from the public defender's office.

Vera pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He will be back in court on March 8th for a case management conference.

At that hearing, he will learn whether or not he will be eligible for provisional release throughout his court proceedings.