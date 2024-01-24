Skip to Content
San Luis Rio Colorado faced high homicide rates in 2023

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. (KYMA, KECY) - In 2023, San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico experienced its most violent year in the last three years, with a striking 213 homicides within 12 months.

Statistics from the Sonora State Public Security Secretary reveal that San Luis Rio Colorado attained the second spot in the state's homicide rate. Surpassing even the capital, Hermosillo, where 102 homicides were reported in 2023. 

Comparatively, in 2022, there were 162 reported homicides, and in 2021, the number stood at 139.

Among the incidents in 2023 were the murders of five police officers and one journalist.

